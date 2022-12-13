© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Authorities confirm body found in Sept. is that of NY teacher, cause of death undetermined

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published December 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST
Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis speaks to reporters April 1, 2022 about the search for Meghan Marohn
Josh Landes
/
Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis speaks to reporters April 1, 2022 about the search for Meghan Marohn.

Officials in western Massachusetts say an autopsy and evidence collected so far have been unable to determine what led to the death a teacher from New York’s Capital Region.

The body of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn was found in September in a heavily wooded area of Lee. Her family had reported her missing in late March after the Shaker High School teacher reportedly went hiking in western Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified Marohn through dental records, but the examination did not reveal any signs of pre-death trauma. The office could not determine a cause or manner of death. The DA’s office says authorities in Massachusetts and New York continue to investigate, but the evidence collected thus far does not suggest foul play.

News
Jim Levulis
Jim is WAMC’s Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. Email: jlevulis@wamc.org
See stories by Jim Levulis
Related Content
Load More