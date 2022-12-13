Authorities confirm body found in Sept. is that of NY teacher, cause of death undetermined

Officials in western Massachusetts say an autopsy and evidence collected so far have been unable to determine what led to the death a teacher from New York’s Capital Region.

The body of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn was found in September in a heavily wooded area of Lee. Her family had reported her missing in late March after the Shaker High School teacher reportedly went hiking in western Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified Marohn through dental records, but the examination did not reveal any signs of pre-death trauma. The office could not determine a cause or manner of death. The DA’s office says authorities in Massachusetts and New York continue to investigate, but the evidence collected thus far does not suggest foul play.

