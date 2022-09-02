© 2022
Authorities find remains believed to be missing Capital Region teacher

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published September 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis speaks to reporters April 1, 2022 about the search for Meghan Marohn
Josh Landes
/
Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis speaks to reporters April 1, 2022 about the search for Meghan Marohn.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says authorities have found remains that are believed to be that of a Capital Region teacher who has been missing since March.

42-year-old Megan Marohn of Bethlehem, who taught at Shaker High School in Colonie, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts where police found her car at Longcope Park March 29th.

The DA’s office says on Thursday evening a person found remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee.

The office says investigators are still searching the area, but evidence collected so far indicates a high likelihood that the remains are that of Marohn.

