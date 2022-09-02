Authorities find remains believed to be missing Capital Region teacher

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says authorities have found remains that are believed to be that of a Capital Region teacher who has been missing since March.

42-year-old Megan Marohn of Bethlehem, who taught at Shaker High School in Colonie, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts where police found her car at Longcope Park March 29th.

The DA’s office says on Thursday evening a person found remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee.

The office says investigators are still searching the area, but evidence collected so far indicates a high likelihood that the remains are that of Marohn.