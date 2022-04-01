Search for missing Albany County teacher continues in Berkshire County

Authorities said Friday they are still searching for Meghan Marohn. The 42-year-old high school teacher from Delmar was declared missing when her car was found abandoned at Longcope Park, a wooded hiking area in southern Lee.

Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis says that while the search continues, volunteers are dissuaded from taking part.

“It's approximately a two square mile area," he told reporters. "And while that doesn't seem large, that is actually a quite a large area. I would say some areas of the terrain we’re searching are extremely difficult, very, very thick. And that's kind of hampered search efforts. And that's why we don't want volunteers out there that we're not aware of, because we're trying to track all of the spaces we've gone.”

DeSantis stressed that there is no belief that the community is at risk.