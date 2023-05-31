Hussain sentenced to 5-15 years in prison for Schoharie limo crash

The operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie crash has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison. Nauman Hussain was remanded to the Schoharie County Sheriff for processing before beginning his sentence in the New York state prison system.

The decision Wednesday comes after a jury earlier this month found the operator of Prestige Limousine guilty of manslaughter in the crash that killed 20 people. Investigators say the limo that lost its brakes traveled at more than 100 miles per hour before crashing in a store parking lot at the bottom of a steep hill.

Prosecutors argued Hussain intentionally failed to follow vehicle maintenance regulations and had not replaced the limo’s brakes. Hussain’s defense said the 33-year-old tried to maintain the limo and relied on what he was told by a repair shop. Attorney Lee Kindlon says he will appeal the sentencing.

Family and friends of the victims delivered impact statements during Wednesday’s sentencing proceedings.

