Closing arguments expected Tuesday in Schoharie limo trial

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published May 15, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people, walks outside during a lunch break in a new trial in Schoharie, N.Y., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Judge Peter Lynch, rejected a plea agreement for Hussain to avoid prison time.
Hans Pennink/AP
/
FR58980 AP
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people, walks outside during a lunch break in a new trial in Schoharie, N.Y., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Judge Peter Lynch, rejected a plea agreement for Hussain to avoid prison time.

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the Schoharie limo crash trial after the prosecution and defense rested their cases much earlier than expected Monday.

Prestige Limousine operator Naumann Hussain faces manslaughter charges in the October 2018 crash that killed 20 people. After a five-day jury selection process, oral arguments began last week in what was initially predicted to be a six-week trial.

The prosecution has argued Hussain intentionally failed to follow regulations for vehicle maintenance and had not replaced the brakes on the limo. Hussain’s lawyers contend he tried to maintain the limousine and relied on what he was told by state officials and a repair shop.

The trial comes after a judge rejected a 2021 plea deal where Hussain was spared jail time.

