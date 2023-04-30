Jury selection for trial of Schoharie limo operator begins Monday

Jury selection is scheduled to begin tomorrow as the operator of the company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash goes to trial.

The trial comes after a judge in August rejected a 2021 plea deal where Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide in exchange for probation and community service. Families of the 20 victims of the crash were outraged that Hussain was spared jail time.

Times Union reporter Larry Rulison, who has covered the case for years, will be reporting on the trial, which could take several weeks.

Rulison tells WAMC's Lucas Willard the trial is being welcomed by the families of the victims who were upset by the 2021 decision.