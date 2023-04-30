© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Jury selection for trial of Schoharie limo operator begins Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published April 30, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
Hussain Plea Hearing
Lucas Willard
/
Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain (center) walks out of court in 2021 after avoiding prison time in plea deal for 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide in the 2018 Schoharie tragedy.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin tomorrow as the operator of the company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash goes to trial.

The trial comes after a judge in August rejected a 2021 plea deal where Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide in exchange for probation and community service. Families of the 20 victims of the crash were outraged that Hussain was spared jail time.

Times Union reporter Larry Rulison, who has covered the case for years, will be reporting on the trial, which could take several weeks.

Rulison tells WAMC's Lucas Willard the trial is being welcomed by the families of the victims who were upset by the 2021 decision.

Tags
News Schoharie CrashNauman Hussain
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More