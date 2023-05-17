© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Limo operator found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 Schoharie crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published May 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people, walks outside during a lunch break in a new trial in Schoharie, N.Y., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Judge Peter Lynch, rejected a plea agreement for Hussain to avoid prison time.
Hans Pennink/AP
/
FR58980 AP
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people, walks outside during a lunch break in a new trial in Schoharie, N.Y., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Judge Peter Lynch, rejected a plea agreement for Hussain to avoid prison time.

A jury in the Schoharie limo trial has found the operator of the limousine company involved guilty of manslaughter.

A 12-person jury deliberated Tuesday and Wednesday before finding Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain guilty of 20 counts – one for each victim killed in the October 2018 crash.

Investigators say the limo that lost its brakes traveled at more than 100 miles per hour before crashing in a store parking lot at the bottom of a steep hill.

The prosecution argued Hussain intentionally failed to follow vehicle maintenance regulations and had not replaced the limo’s brakes.

Hussain’s defense said the 33-year-old tried to maintain the limo and relied on what he was told by a repair shop.

Management at Mavis Discount Tire in Saratoga Springs admitted during the trial to falsifying invoices for brake work on the limo.  

The trial came after a judge threw out a 2021 plea deal where Hussain pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide in exchange for probation and community service.

He now faces up to 15 years in prison May 31.

Tags
News Schoharie CrashNauman Hussain
Related Content
Load More