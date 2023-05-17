Limo operator found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 Schoharie crash

A jury in the Schoharie limo trial has found the operator of the limousine company involved guilty of manslaughter.

A 12-person jury deliberated Tuesday and Wednesday before finding Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain guilty of 20 counts – one for each victim killed in the October 2018 crash.

Investigators say the limo that lost its brakes traveled at more than 100 miles per hour before crashing in a store parking lot at the bottom of a steep hill.

The prosecution argued Hussain intentionally failed to follow vehicle maintenance regulations and had not replaced the limo’s brakes.

Hussain’s defense said the 33-year-old tried to maintain the limo and relied on what he was told by a repair shop.

Management at Mavis Discount Tire in Saratoga Springs admitted during the trial to falsifying invoices for brake work on the limo.

The trial came after a judge threw out a 2021 plea deal where Hussain pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide in exchange for probation and community service.

He now faces up to 15 years in prison May 31.