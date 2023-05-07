Opening arguments in Schoharie limo trial to begin Monday

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Monday in the Schoharie limo trial.

The trial of Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain in Schoharie County Court comes after a judge rejected a 2021 plea deal where Hussain was spared jail time.

Hussain had pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide in exchange for probation and community service. The decision outraged family members of the 20 people killed in the 2018 crash.

Last week, it took five days for a judge to select 12 jurors and four alternates in the high-profile case.

Times Union reporter Larry Rulison has been covering the trial. WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke to Rulison about the protracted jury selection process.