© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Schoharie limo trial continues Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published May 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie (file photo)
Patrick Dodson for WAMC
/
Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie (file photo)

Opening arguments in the Schoharie limo trial began last week. The trial of Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain continues on Monday.

Hussain’s trial comes after a judge rejected a 2021 plea deal where Hussain was spared jail time for his role in the crash that killed 20 people in 2018.

After a protracted jury selection process, oral arguments began and not without some unusual moments. The prosecution in the case is being handled by Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery and her team, while Hussain is being represented in court by defense attorney Lee Kindlon.

For an update on the trial, Lucas Willard spoke once again with Times Union reporter Larry Rulison, who has been covering the trial in Schoharie County Court.

Tags
News Schoharie CrashNauman Hussain
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard