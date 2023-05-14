Schoharie limo trial continues Monday

Opening arguments in the Schoharie limo trial began last week. The trial of Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain continues on Monday.

Hussain’s trial comes after a judge rejected a 2021 plea deal where Hussain was spared jail time for his role in the crash that killed 20 people in 2018.

After a protracted jury selection process, oral arguments began and not without some unusual moments. The prosecution in the case is being handled by Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery and her team, while Hussain is being represented in court by defense attorney Lee Kindlon.

For an update on the trial, Lucas Willard spoke once again with Times Union reporter Larry Rulison, who has been covering the trial in Schoharie County Court.