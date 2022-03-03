Ukraine invasion

-
The Vermont State Police are sending nearly a thousand pieces of body armor collected over two weeks to Ukraine.
This week three Ukrainian students attending Middlebury College talked about the invasion and their families remaining in the war zone.
As the situation in Ukraine worsens by the day, SUNY Orange is hosting a virtual lecture Wednesday night by Global Studies Professor Michael Strmiska.
The Vermont Legislature has approved funding to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain. For a portion of the program we are joined by Ukrainian Economics, Entrepreneurship and Sustainability student of Bennington College, Diana Chipak via Zoom in Ukraine.
Vermont Governor Phil Scott outlined measures the state will take to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.