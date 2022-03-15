© 2022
SUNY Orange professor to explore Ukraine's long history Wednesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published March 15, 2022
United Nations map of Ukraine
Public Domain image
/
Wikimedia Commons
United Nations map of Ukraine

As the situation in Ukraine worsens by the day, SUNY Orange is hosting a virtual lecture Wednesday night by Global Studies Professor Michael Strmiska.

“The Crisis in Ukraine in Historical Perspective” traces how we got here from more than a millennium ago to the splintering of the Soviet Union in 1991 through today.

Dr. Strmiska has taught and traveled extensively in Russia and Eastern Europe, and is currently writing a book about non-Christian Eastern Europeans.

He was a visiting professor at Siauliai University in Lithuania in 2005, at Masaryk University in Brno in the Czech Republic in 2015, and at Riga Stradins University in Latvia in 2020.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
