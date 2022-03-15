SUNY Orange professor to explore Ukraine's long history Wednesday

As the situation in Ukraine worsens by the day, SUNY Orange is hosting a virtual lecture Wednesday night by Global Studies Professor Michael Strmiska.

“The Crisis in Ukraine in Historical Perspective” traces how we got here from more than a millennium ago to the splintering of the Soviet Union in 1991 through today.

Dr. Strmiska has taught and traveled extensively in Russia and Eastern Europe, and is currently writing a book about non-Christian Eastern Europeans.

He was a visiting professor at Siauliai University in Lithuania in 2005, at Masaryk University in Brno in the Czech Republic in 2015, and at Riga Stradins University in Latvia in 2020.