Vermont Congressman returning from Eastern European trip

Vermont’s at-large Congressman is returning from Latvia, Poland and Slovakia after assessing the situation in the region for a week.

Congressman Peter Welch’s office says he traveled with fellow Democrats Mike Quigley of Illinois, Sean Patrick Maloney of New York’s 18th district and Jason Crow of Colorado to the Eastern European countries from April 7th to the 14th.

They met with Ukrainian Parliament members and officials from the three host nations to discuss the impact of the Russian invasion.

The representatives also met with U.S. troops in the region.