© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Vermont Congressman returning from Eastern European trip

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT
Congressman Peter Welch
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Congressman Peter Welch (file)

Vermont’s at-large Congressman is returning from Latvia, Poland and Slovakia after assessing the situation in the region for a week.

Congressman Peter Welch’s office says he traveled with fellow Democrats Mike Quigley of Illinois, Sean Patrick Maloney of New York’s 18th district and Jason Crow of Colorado to the Eastern European countries from April 7th to the 14th.

They met with Ukrainian Parliament members and officials from the three host nations to discuss the impact of the Russian invasion.

The representatives also met with U.S. troops in the region.

Tags

News Congressman Peter WelchCongressman Sean Patrick MaloneyUkraine invasion
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley