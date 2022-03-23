Vermont State Police collects body armor for Ukraine

Vermont State Police are sending donated body armor vests to Ukraine.

The effort was motivated by the California National Guard asking law enforcement and other agencies across the nation to collect expired body armor to ship to Ukraine.

Vermont State Police Captain Michael Manley coordinated Vermont’s collection effort and spoke Wednesday in Williston, two weeks after the endeavor kicked off.

“We have almost a thousand vests here. About 122 of them are tactical vests and the rest are soft body armor and we have about 30 helmets.”

The armor is in good shape and is expired only in terms of warranties.