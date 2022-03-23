© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Vermont State Police collects body armor for Ukraine

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
Body armor
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Some of the body armor collected by the Vermont State Police to be sent to Ukraine

Vermont State Police are sending donated body armor vests to Ukraine.

The effort was motivated by the California National Guard asking law enforcement and other agencies across the nation to collect expired body armor to ship to Ukraine.

Vermont State Police Captain Michael Manley coordinated Vermont’s collection effort and spoke Wednesday in Williston, two weeks after the endeavor kicked off.

“We have almost a thousand vests here. About 122 of them are tactical vests and the rest are soft body armor and we have about 30 helmets.”

The armor is in good shape and is expired only in terms of warranties.

Tags

News body armorUkraine invasionVermont State Police
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More