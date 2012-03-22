© 2022
Spotlight on WAMC Underwriters

Spotlight introduces a few new underwriters to you each month. WAMC relies on the support of our underwriters and are pleased to present them to you. Read about them here and in some cases visit their home page directly from the Spotlight. Please take a few minutes to learn more about how the people who help us can help you.

—James Farison, Underwriting Sales Manager

  • BMD-MoonCloudCocktails-EtherealGin-NewLabel_PhotoCredit-MartinAlbert_1022.jpg
    Berkshire Mountain Distillers
    A Valued WAMC Underwriter
    Berkshire Mountain Distillers is an authentic, regionally focused maker of small-batch, award-winning craft spirits. One of the founding members of the craft distiller movement celebrating 15 years in business, Berkshire Mountain Distillers supports local agriculture, using local ingredients in many of its award-winning, handcrafted spirits.
  • operasaratoga
    Opera Saratoga
    A Valued WAMC Underwriter
    Opera Saratoga is taking over the Capital Region and Lower Adirondacks this summer, with performances at 7 different venues from May 26th through July 10th.
  • omega_teal_632_reverse_300_dpi.jpg
    Omega Institute for Holistic Studies
    A Valued WAMC Underwriter
    Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is a premier educational retreat center, tourism destination, and leading nonprofit organization in New York’s Hudson Valley region. Hailed as one of the "1,000 Places to See in the USA and Canada Before You Die," Omega is an internationally recognized leader in health and wellness and lifelong learning.
  • Dr. Shen Award
    Dr. Jian Shen
    A Valued WAMC Underwriter
  • stewarts spotlight aug 2021
    Stewart's Shops
    A Valued WAMC Underwriter
  • IMG_1020.JPG
    Villa Veritas' "Walk for Recovery"
  • Caffé Lena @ SPAC
    “Caffè Lena @ SPAC” Returns for a Free Two Day Festival on the Charles R. Wood Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts CenterIn partnership with Caffè Lena,…
  • vv_hi-res__1_.png
    Villa Veritas Treatment Center
    “Never thought I’d miss my daughter’s birthday. Friends asked me out the night before and I thought sure I’d be home in time” If a drink or drug has…
  • SeagleLogo200pxwide.jpg
    Seagle Festival
    For several years now, the opera and musical theater program located in Schroon Lake has struggled to reconcile part of its brand, namely the word…
  • LOGO.jpg
    Villa Veritas
    Give yourself or someone you love the gift of sobriety this holiday season at Villa Veritas in Kerhonkson, NY.Villa Veritas Foundation, Inc. takes a…
