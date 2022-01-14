© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spotlight on WAMC Underwriters
Spotlight introduces a few new underwriters to you each month. WAMC relies on the support of our underwriters and are pleased to present them to you. Read about them here and in some cases visit their home page directly from the Spotlight. Please take a few minutes to learn more about how the people who help us can help you. - Melissa Kees, Underwriting Sales Manager mkees@wamc.orgInterested in becoming an underwriter? Get more information here.

Dr. Jian Shen

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By A Valued WAMC Underwriter
Published January 14, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST
Dr. Shen Award

A fellowship-trained, board-certified spine surgeon, Dr. Jian Shen is a world-renowned leader in endoscopic spine surgery and disc regeneration.

Dr. Shen has extensive experience in treating a full spectrum of spine conditions, and has performed over 6,000 minimally invasive spine surgeries, including more than 5,000 endoscopic surgeries of the lumbar, cervical, and thoracic spine. In fact, Dr. Shen has performed more endoscopic spine surgeries than any other neurosurgeon in the Western Hemisphere. In recognition of his skill, Dr. Shen won the Parviz Kambin Award in 2019, the most prestigious award there is in endoscopic spine surgery.

In addition, Dr. Shen has earned more than 100 five-star patient reviews on Healthgrades.com, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. https://envisionspinesurgery.com

Tags

underwriters
A Valued WAMC Underwriter
Underwriters are businesses that provide vital financial support to the station. Many of these underwriters have detailed, article-length material that they would like to share, a service that we provide through our Underwriter Spotlights section.