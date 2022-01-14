A fellowship-trained, board-certified spine surgeon, Dr. Jian Shen is a world-renowned leader in endoscopic spine surgery and disc regeneration.

Dr. Shen has extensive experience in treating a full spectrum of spine conditions, and has performed over 6,000 minimally invasive spine surgeries, including more than 5,000 endoscopic surgeries of the lumbar, cervical, and thoracic spine. In fact, Dr. Shen has performed more endoscopic spine surgeries than any other neurosurgeon in the Western Hemisphere. In recognition of his skill, Dr. Shen won the Parviz Kambin Award in 2019, the most prestigious award there is in endoscopic spine surgery.