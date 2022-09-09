The 28th Annual Capital Apple and Wine Festival Returns

After a two-year hiatus this family friendly Festival will once again grace the Altamont Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18. It will be under new management as Altamont Orchards owner, Jim Abbruzzese, has stepped away and Charley Dooley, formerly of Craftproducers fame, has taken over and is marketing the show under StarBird Events.

Sometimes a name fails to describe the event and that is certainly the case with this show. For kids there are many activities: pumpkin painting, face painting, haunted house, archery, bouncy houses and climbing wall. For adults: craft shopping, NY wine and Spirits Tasting, car show, music and magic, food court, Nine Pic Ciders, and local craft beers.

The Capital Apple and Wine Festival is a rain or shine event with many exhibits inside buildings. Hours are Saturday 10-6 and Sunday 10-5. Adult admission is $10, children free, and abundant parking free. Ne pets allowed Fairgrounds policy. The Altamont Fairgrounds are located off Route 146 in Altamont, NY.