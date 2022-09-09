© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spotlight on WAMC Underwriters
Spotlight introduces a few new underwriters to you each month. WAMC relies on the support of our underwriters and are pleased to present them to you. Read about them here and in some cases visit their home page directly from the Spotlight. Please take a few minutes to learn more about how the people who help us can help you.—James Farison, Underwriting Sales ManagerInterested in becoming an underwriter? Get more information here.

The 28th Annual Capital Apple and Wine Festival Returns

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By A Valued WAMC Underwriter
Published September 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT

After a two-year hiatus this family friendly Festival will once again grace the Altamont Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18. It will be under new management as Altamont Orchards owner, Jim Abbruzzese, has stepped away and Charley Dooley, formerly of Craftproducers fame, has taken over and is marketing the show under StarBird Events.

Sometimes a name fails to describe the event and that is certainly the case with this show. For kids there are many activities: pumpkin painting, face painting, haunted house, archery, bouncy houses and climbing wall. For adults: craft shopping, NY wine and Spirits Tasting, car show, music and magic, food court, Nine Pic Ciders, and local craft beers.

The Capital Apple and Wine Festival is a rain or shine event with many exhibits inside buildings. Hours are Saturday 10-6 and Sunday 10-5. Adult admission is $10, children free, and abundant parking free. Ne pets allowed Fairgrounds policy. The Altamont Fairgrounds are located off Route 146 in Altamont, NY.

A Valued WAMC Underwriter
Underwriters are businesses that provide vital financial support to the station. Many of these underwriters have detailed, article-length material that they would like to share, a service that we provide through our Underwriter Spotlights section.