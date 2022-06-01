Berkshire Mountain Distillers is an authentic, regionally focused maker of small-batch, award-winning craft spirits. One of the founding members of the craft distiller movement celebrating 15 years in business, Berkshire Mountain Distillers supports local agriculture, using local ingredients in many of its award-winning, handcrafted spirits.

CULTURAL COCKTAILS THIS SUMMER

This summer, BMD’s Cultural Cocktails program will kick off Berkshire Mountain Distillers’ 15th anniversary celebration. Engineered to unite and honor local partners, at a time when many have suffered due to the pandemic, this tribute to the arts centers around classic craft cocktail recipes created by local bartenders, and inspired by and named in partnership with Berkshire cultural institutions. From May through October — they’ll bolster connectivity while generating regional excitement across local bars, venues, restaurants and arts organizations. Visit BMD’s Cultural Cocktails site for more info and ask for one at your favorite local establishment!

LINK -- https://berkshiremountaindistillers.com/cultural-cocktails/

LIVE MUSIC AT BERKSHIRE BUSK! ROADSIDE

Berkshire Mountain Distillers is thrilled to sponsor and host Berkshire Busk! Roadside as a satellite stage in its outdoor pavilion in Sheffield. An organization harnessing artistic talent to create a vibrant summer-long immersive arts experience, Berkshire Busk! celebrates music and live performance each weekend. Live music will take place at the distillery on Saturdays from 2:30 to 4:30 pm, rain or shine. Entertainment will be accompanied by craft cocktails served from an outdoor bar featuring BMD’s Cultural Cocktails initiative. For more information and the lineup of performers, visit The Berkshire Busk! Roadside website .

LINK -- https://www.berkshirebusk.com/roadside .

OPEN DAILY TO VISITORS

The distillery’s production facility, tasting room and retail store are open daily at 11 am with complimentary tastings for visitors 21 and over. The campus boasts a new covered pavilion, shaded picnic tables and a firepit for guests to enjoy the Berkshire landscape. Visitors are encouraged to stop by BMD’s tasting room and sample a full selection of award-winning artisanal spirits including Greylock Gin, Ethereal Gins, Ragged Mountain Rum, Race Brook Rye, Ice Glen Vodka, Berkshire Bourbon and New England Corn Whiskey and their full line of American whiskeys from the Craft Brewers Whiskey Project. In addition to the distillery, Sheffield, in the southwest corner of Massachusetts on the border of NY and CT, offers noteworthy attractions including a craft brewery, winery, dispensary and ukulele factory… well worth the trip!