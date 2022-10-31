PETA’s first-of-its-kind specialty license plate makes it possible for every New Yorker with a car and driver’s license to send the powerful message every time they hop into their car that all living beings deserve to be treated with compassion and respect. We’re asking everyone—those in New York and elsewhere—to always stand up for animals and reject speciesism.

Just like sexism, racism, and other forms of discrimination, speciesism is also an unacceptable form of social injustice. It is a misguided human supremacist viewpoint that allows us to treat all other living, feeling beings like inanimate objects. We’ve made it easy for people in New York to spread the message that animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment, or exploit in any other way.

Speciesism is used to justify mistreating and killing other living, feeling beings as though they were nothing more than property. Because of this prejudice, highly social primates are caged and killed in laboratories; billions of cows, chickens, and pigs are hacked apart in slaughterhouses; tigers and bears are beaten and whipped to force them to perform in traveling circuses, and coyotes are mangled in steel traps so their fur can be made into jacket trim.

It has never been easier to drive home the idea that all sentient beings deserve kindness and compassion. In addition to New Yorkers ordering our new license plate, everyone can reject speciesism and act with integrity and empathy toward all living beings, and the first step is to recognize that every animal has the right to live free from exploitation.

