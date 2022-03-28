Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is a premier educational retreat center, tourism destination, and leading nonprofit organization in New York’s Hudson Valley region. Hailed as one of the "1,000 Places to See in the USA and Canada Before You Die," Omega is an internationally recognized leader in health and wellness and lifelong learning.

Founded in 1977, Omega’s diverse and innovative educational experiences inspire an integrated approach to personal growth and social change. Omega welcomes people to its 250-acre Rhinebeck, New York campus annually from May through October for workshops, professional training, and rest and rejuvenation retreats. In addition, year-round online learning opportunities are available at eOmega.org.

As a nonprofit organization, Omega has consistently been at the forefront of human development. From nurturing early dialogues on integrating modern medicine and natural healing, to laying the groundwork for new lifestyles and traditions, to designing programs that connect science, spirituality, and creativity, Omega continues to be a place where people from around the world come for inspiration, restoration, and new ideas.

Omega is committed to helping people build their capacity to effect change in an interconnected world. Their Centers help to address some of the most pressing problems of the day:

The Omega Center for Sustainable Living (OCSL) demonstrates and teaches what is possible through regenerative design. A state-of-the-art water reclamation facility and environmental education center, the award-winning OCSL is the first building in America to have achieved both LEED® Platinum and Living Building Challenge™ certification—the highest environmental performance standards available. More than just a building, the OCSL provides educational opportunities for students, teachers, architects, environmental activists, policymakers, and visitors to Omega’s campus and online.

The Omega Women’s Leadership Center (OWLC) offers an interdisciplinary curriculum to support women’s personal and professional development throughout the lifespan. Educational opportunities serve aspiring women who want to hone leadership skills and deepen self-understanding, as well as established leaders who are looking to make a change, give back, and further impact the world. OWLC programs are designed for all who identify as women to strengthen their leadership so that we can help create a world that works—for everybody.