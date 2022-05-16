© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spotlight on WAMC Underwriters
Spotlight introduces a few new underwriters to you each month. WAMC relies on the support of our underwriters and are pleased to present them to you. Read about them here and in some cases visit their home page directly from the Spotlight. Please take a few minutes to learn more about how the people who help us can help you.—James Farison, Underwriting Sales Managerjfarison@wamc.orgInterested in becoming an underwriter? Get more information here.

Opera Saratoga

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By A Valued WAMC Underwriter
Published May 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
operasaratoga
operasaratoga.org

INTRODUCING OPERA SARATOGA’S NEW REGION WIDE FESTIVAL FORMAT

Opera Saratoga is taking over the Capital Region and Lower Adirondacks this summer, with performances at 7 different venues from May 26th through July 10th. “Our education and community programs have always had a wide geographic footprint, serving people in seven different counties across Upstate New York,” says Lawrence Edelson, Artistic and General Director of Opera Saratoga. “The closure of our home theater for renovations this summer got us thinking about how we could serve the region more robustly during the summer, and the answer was to bring our performances to more people in different cities, rather than always asking them to come to us.”

At the heart of the 2022 Summer Festival will be performances of Rossini’s bel canto comedy The Barber of Seville on Proctors MainStage, as well as his exquisite Petite Messe Solennelle at The Round Lake Auditorium; the deeply moving Sky on Swings by Lembit Beecher and Hannah Moscovitch at The Egg, which explores the journey of two women living with Alzheimer’s disease; and Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway masterpiece, Sweeney Todd, on the Amphitheater Stage of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Featured performers joining Opera Saratoga this summer include Broadway legend Carolee Carmello as Mrs. Lovett; internationally acclaimed bass baritone Craig Colclough as Sweeney Todd, South African mezzo soprano Siphokazi Molteno in her debut as Rosina; and two of the country’s most distinguished operatic artists, contralto Meredith Arwady and mezzo soprano Phyllis Pancella, joining the company for the first time in Sky on Swings.

The Barber of Seville at Opera Saratoga
operasaratoga.org

Additional events will include Stars of Tomorrow at The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls; A Broadway Cabaret at The Mansion of Saratoga in Rock City Falls; and A Juneteenth Celebration at Proctors’ GE Theater in Schenectady. In addition, the 2022 Opera Gala – Opera Under the Stars will take place on Sunday June 5th at The Barn at French Mountain, in Lake George Village.

Tickets for Summer Festival performances are currently available through Festival Passes (previously called Subscriptions), which provide significant discounts and other benefits; or tickets can be purchased to each individual performance. For additional information, including the complete season schedule, casting, and ticket pricing, visit operasaratoga.org

Tags

underwriters
A Valued WAMC Underwriter
Underwriters are businesses that provide vital financial support to the station. Many of these underwriters have detailed, article-length material that they would like to share, a service that we provide through our Underwriter Spotlights section.