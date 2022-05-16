INTRODUCING OPERA SARATOGA’S NEW REGION WIDE FESTIVAL FORMAT

Opera Saratoga is taking over the Capital Region and Lower Adirondacks this summer, with performances at 7 different venues from May 26th through July 10th. “Our education and community programs have always had a wide geographic footprint, serving people in seven different counties across Upstate New York,” says Lawrence Edelson, Artistic and General Director of Opera Saratoga. “The closure of our home theater for renovations this summer got us thinking about how we could serve the region more robustly during the summer, and the answer was to bring our performances to more people in different cities, rather than always asking them to come to us.”

At the heart of the 2022 Summer Festival will be performances of Rossini’s bel canto comedy The Barber of Seville on Proctors MainStage, as well as his exquisite Petite Messe Solennelle at The Round Lake Auditorium; the deeply moving Sky on Swings by Lembit Beecher and Hannah Moscovitch at The Egg, which explores the journey of two women living with Alzheimer’s disease; and Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway masterpiece, Sweeney Todd, on the Amphitheater Stage of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Featured performers joining Opera Saratoga this summer include Broadway legend Carolee Carmello as Mrs. Lovett; internationally acclaimed bass baritone Craig Colclough as Sweeney Todd, South African mezzo soprano Siphokazi Molteno in her debut as Rosina; and two of the country’s most distinguished operatic artists, contralto Meredith Arwady and mezzo soprano Phyllis Pancella, joining the company for the first time in Sky on Swings.

Additional events will include Stars of Tomorrow at The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls; A Broadway Cabaret at The Mansion of Saratoga in Rock City Falls; and A Juneteenth Celebration at Proctors’ GE Theater in Schenectady. In addition, the 2022 Opera Gala – Opera Under the Stars will take place on Sunday June 5th at The Barn at French Mountain, in Lake George Village.

Tickets for Summer Festival performances are currently available through Festival Passes (previously called Subscriptions), which provide significant discounts and other benefits; or tickets can be purchased to each individual performance. For additional information, including the complete season schedule, casting, and ticket pricing, visit operasaratoga.org

