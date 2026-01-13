© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

American offshore wind screeches to a halt

By Randy Simon
Published January 13, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
California Energy Commission
/
Flickr

In mid-December, the Trump administration ordered a halt to the five offshore wind projects currently being built in the United States, a major blow to the American power-generating industry at a time when electricity consumption is increasing rapidly.

The administration action suspended the leases for the five large projects along the East Coast claiming that the Pentagon had identified national security risks. This was just the latest step by the administration in its ongoing efforts to block and limit the use of renewable energy sources.

Ironically, the action came two weeks after a federal judge in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts vacated Trump’s January 20, 2025 executive order blocking wind energy projects. The judge said that the halt to leasing wind farms on federal lands and waters was “arbitrary and capricious” and violates federal law.

Some arguments related to offshore wind and national security center around the capacity of turbine blades and reflective towers to create radar interference. This interference – known as clutter – could potentially obscure legitimate moving targets and create false targets. The issue has long been well understood and is part of the planning for wind farms. The truth is that the wind farms themselves could be an offshore location for threat detection systems.

Offshore wind has had its opponents for as long as it has existed. The battle over Cape Wind is a prime example. The President of the United States has declared war on a technology that is supplying increasing amounts of clean energy across the globe, but the war may not be over.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentOffshore WindUnited StatesRenewable Energy
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Fish and forever chemicals
    Randy Simon
    PFAS – per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – otherwise known as forever chemicals – are man-made chemicals known for their extreme persistence. They resist breaking down in the environment and in the human body and have led to widespread contamination in water, soil, and unfortunately in human blood. They are used in non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, food packaging, and firefighting foams. PFAS have been linked to serious health issues like cancers, thyroid disease, and reproductive problems.
  • Earth Wise
    The race for energy dominance
    Randy Simon
    The United States and China are considered to be the two superpowers vying for world dominance in the current era. Unlike the Cold War period in which military strength and then spaceflight was at the center of the competition, these days economic strength and domination of the energy future are the main focal points.
  • Earth Wise
    Cacao farmers and climate change
    Randy Simon
    Climate change is increasing pressure on farmers around the world as rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, and more frequent extreme weather events make growing conditions less predictable. In Ghana, where agriculture largely depends on rainfall, cacao farmers are already feeling its impacts. As rains become less reliable, how can cocoa production adapt to a changing climate?