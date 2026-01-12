Fish and forever chemicals

PFAS – per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – otherwise known as forever chemicals – are man-made chemicals known for their extreme persistence. They resist breaking down in the environment and in the human body and have led to widespread contamination in water, soil, and unfortunately in human blood. They are used in non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, food packaging, and firefighting foams. PFAS have been linked to serious health issues like cancers, thyroid disease, and reproductive problems.

One place where PFAS chemicals show up is in the bodies of marine fish, where they accumulate over time. One of the main ways PFAS enters people’s bodies is through their diet, including fish consumption. A study by environmental scientists at the Eastern Institute of Technology in China looked at how PFAS levels in fish vary by location around the globe.

The study found that fish in Asia and in the region of the Pacific that encompasses Australia, New Zealand, and many small island nations had the highest concentrations of these chemicals, but people in North America and Europe still consumed the highest levels of PFAS from the fish they ate.

As much as 85% of fish Americans eat is imported. As for strategies to reduce PFAS consumption from fish, experts recommend choosing fish from the bottom of the food chain because they don’t accumulate as many chemicals. This is the same advice given with regard to mercury consumption. Experts still recommend eating fish twice a week as part of a healthy diet. However, consumers need to ask more questions in the market about fish before they buy it.