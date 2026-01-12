© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Fish and forever chemicals

By Randy Simon
Published January 12, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Jeanne Menjoulet
/
Flickr

PFAS – per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – otherwise known as forever chemicals – are man-made chemicals known for their extreme persistence. They resist breaking down in the environment and in the human body and have led to widespread contamination in water, soil, and unfortunately in human blood. They are used in non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, food packaging, and firefighting foams. PFAS have been linked to serious health issues like cancers, thyroid disease, and reproductive problems.

One place where PFAS chemicals show up is in the bodies of marine fish, where they accumulate over time. One of the main ways PFAS enters people’s bodies is through their diet, including fish consumption. A study by environmental scientists at the Eastern Institute of Technology in China looked at how PFAS levels in fish vary by location around the globe.

The study found that fish in Asia and in the region of the Pacific that encompasses Australia, New Zealand, and many small island nations had the highest concentrations of these chemicals, but people in North America and Europe still consumed the highest levels of PFAS from the fish they ate.

As much as 85% of fish Americans eat is imported. As for strategies to reduce PFAS consumption from fish, experts recommend choosing fish from the bottom of the food chain because they don’t accumulate as many chemicals. This is the same advice given with regard to mercury consumption. Experts still recommend eating fish twice a week as part of a healthy diet. However, consumers need to ask more questions in the market about fish before they buy it.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentFishOceanForever Chemicals
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Polar bears in the warming Arctic
    Randy Simon
    The changing climate poses a major threat to polar bear survival. But new research suggests that rising temperatures may be altering polar bear DNA in ways that help them adapt and endure in increasingly challenging environments.