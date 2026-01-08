Cacao farmers and climate change

Climate change is increasing pressure on farmers around the world as rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, and more frequent extreme weather events make growing conditions less predictable. In Ghana, where agriculture largely depends on rainfall, cacao farmers are already feeling its impacts. As rains become less reliable, how can cocoa production adapt to a changing climate?

A recent study on cacao farming in Ghana explored the use of agroforestry, a farming approach that integrates trees with crops, including the practice of growing cacao under shade trees. The research, which was led by scientists from the University of Göttingen in Germany and the European Commission's Joint Research Center, analyzed survey data from 365 cacao -producing households and combined it with satellite rainfall measurements from 44 villages, collected between 2019 and 2022.

The findings, which were published in the journal Agricultural Systems, show that reduced rainfall lowers cacao yields overall. But farmers who practice agroforestry tend to experience smaller losses during dry periods. Shade trees can help moderate temperatures, protect soil moisture, and reduce stress on cacao plants.

But these benefits are not universal. When the results are broken down by climate zone, agroforestry proves most effective in Ghana’s wetter cacao -growing regions.

The study highlights a key lesson for climate adaptation: strategies must be tailored to local conditions. As climate change reshapes agriculture, flexible and locally-adapted solutions are essential for protecting livelihoods and long-term food production.