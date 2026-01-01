Ammonia as fuel

Ammonia is produced on a massive scale around the world. Over 250 million tons of it were manufactured in 2023. Eighty percent of it is used as fertilizer, but ammonia is also used for the production of plastics, fibers, explosives, nitric acid, and for the manufacture of dyes and pharmaceuticals.

Ammonia could also be an ideal fuel. It is carbon-free, energy-dense, and it is easier to move and store than hydrogen, which is often touted as a dream fuel. The problem with ammonia as a fuel is that burning it directly creates dangerous nitrous oxides while splitting its molecules to extract hydrogen fuel takes large amounts of energy and specialized equipment.

A startup company called Amogy, founded by MIT alumni, claims to have developed the technology to make ammonia a practical fuel source. Amogy has invented a catalyst that can split ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen up to 70% more efficiently than the best current methods.

The company has used its ammonia-cracking technology to create an ammonia-powered drone, truck, and tugboat. It has established partnerships with companies like Samsung, Saudi Aramco, and Hyundai, raising more than $300 million.

A primary target for the technology is the decarbonization of heavy industry. This includes large-scale transportation, chemical production, manufacturing, and other industries that are carbon-heavy. For example, heavy transport has to use a high-energy density fuel because of the long distances and high power involved. Using ammonia eliminates many of problems associated with hydrogen for such applications.