© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Disappearing beaches

By Randy Simon
Published December 30, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Radek Kucharski
/
Flickr

Coastal ecosystems are undergoing a process known as a coastal squeeze. Beaches face a combination of rising sea levels caused by climate change and reductions caused by expanding development in coastal zones. Between the two forces, beaches are gradually being eaten away. According to research by a marine scientist in Uruguay, almost half of the beaches in the world could disappear by the end of this century.

Coastal ecosystems are made up of three interconnected regions. The dune or post-beach region sits above the high tide mark. Dunes are built up by wind-driven sand. Below this region is the beach face that is exposed during low tide and covered at high tide. Below this is the submerged part, which stretches from the low tide limit to the point where waves begin to break. The three regions are interconnected and are an essential part of coastal ecosystems.

Wind and waves exchange sand between the regions which support diverse life that depends on sandy environments. Such ecosystems are essential to local economies that rely on fishing and tourism.

A recent study evaluated 315 beaches worldwide and found that one-fifth exhibit intense, extreme, or severe erosion. Contributing factors include sea level rise, changes in wind patterns, and wave behavior. Added to this are human activities including the presence of buildings, the use of sand moving equipment, and high numbers of visitors.

Marine scientists say that efforts are needed to manage and conserve coastal ecosystems.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentBeachOceanCoastal Squeeze
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Harvesting water from the air
    Randy Simon
    The air contains water. We call it humidity. Even in the desert, there is water in the air. Scientists have been working on ways to squeeze water out of the air to produce clean drinking water. They have developed a number of sorbent materials that harvest water from the air. The process is called atmospheric water harvesting, or AWH.
  • Earth Wise
    The source of sargassum
    Randy Simon
    Each summer, vast quantities of Sargassum seaweed spread across the tropical Atlantic and foul the coasts of the Caribbean Islands, the Gulf of Mexico, and northern South America. The Sargassum is not only bad for tourism, it also disrupts ecosystems by providing massive amounts of food for many marine species, upsetting the balance of those systems.
  • Earth Wise
    Environmentally-friendly cement
    Randy Simon
    Concrete is the most abundant manufactured material in the world. It is primarily composed of water, cement, and aggregate (sand and gravel.) Cement manufacturing is responsible for about 8% of the world’s total CO2 emissions, primarily a result of the chemical reaction of heating limestone and the combustion of fossil fuels used to provide the heat.