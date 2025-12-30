Disappearing beaches

Coastal ecosystems are undergoing a process known as a coastal squeeze. Beaches face a combination of rising sea levels caused by climate change and reductions caused by expanding development in coastal zones. Between the two forces, beaches are gradually being eaten away. According to research by a marine scientist in Uruguay, almost half of the beaches in the world could disappear by the end of this century.

Coastal ecosystems are made up of three interconnected regions. The dune or post-beach region sits above the high tide mark. Dunes are built up by wind-driven sand. Below this region is the beach face that is exposed during low tide and covered at high tide. Below this is the submerged part, which stretches from the low tide limit to the point where waves begin to break. The three regions are interconnected and are an essential part of coastal ecosystems.

Wind and waves exchange sand between the regions which support diverse life that depends on sandy environments. Such ecosystems are essential to local economies that rely on fishing and tourism.

A recent study evaluated 315 beaches worldwide and found that one-fifth exhibit intense, extreme, or severe erosion. Contributing factors include sea level rise, changes in wind patterns, and wave behavior. Added to this are human activities including the presence of buildings, the use of sand moving equipment, and high numbers of visitors.

Marine scientists say that efforts are needed to manage and conserve coastal ecosystems.