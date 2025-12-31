© 2026
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Exercise and air pollution

By Randy Simon
Published December 31, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Zach Dischner
/
Flickr

Climate change is making air quality worse in many parts of the world. Rising temperatures increase ground-level ozone and more frequent wildfires release harmful smoke and particulates into the air. These shifts, together with ongoing pollution from vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions, are leading to longer and more intense episodes of unhealthy air.

According to a new study led by researchers from University College London, long-term exposure to this polluted air may significantly reduce the positive health benefits typically gained from regular exercise.

The researchers examined data from more than 1.5 million adults who were monitored for more than ten years across several countries, including the UK, China, and the United States. They focused on levels of fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, which are extremely small particles that can lodge deep in the lungs and even slip into the bloodstream.

The study, which was recently published in the journal BMC Medicine, found that adults who exercised at least two and a half hours per week had a 30% lower risk of death. But this dropped to 12–15% for highly active people in areas where yearly average PM2.5 levels reached 25 micrograms per cubic meter or higher.

Alarmingly, nearly half of the global population lives in regions where pollution is at or above this level.

The researchers stress that exercise still helps - just not as much when the air is dirty. They recommend checking local air-quality reports, choosing cleaner routes, or reducing intensity on high-pollution days.

Improving air quality could dramatically enhance the health benefits of exercise.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentPollutionExerciseHealth
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Disappearing beaches
    Randy Simon
    Coastal ecosystems are undergoing a process known as a coastal squeeze. Beaches face a combination of rising sea levels caused by climate change and reductions caused by expanding development in coastal zones. Between the two forces, beaches are gradually being eaten away. According to research by a marine scientist in Uruguay, almost half of the beaches in the world could disappear by the end of this century.
  • Earth Wise
    Harvesting water from the air
    Randy Simon
    The air contains water. We call it humidity. Even in the desert, there is water in the air. Scientists have been working on ways to squeeze water out of the air to produce clean drinking water. They have developed a number of sorbent materials that harvest water from the air. The process is called atmospheric water harvesting, or AWH.
  • Earth Wise
    The source of sargassum
    Randy Simon
    Each summer, vast quantities of Sargassum seaweed spread across the tropical Atlantic and foul the coasts of the Caribbean Islands, the Gulf of Mexico, and northern South America. The Sargassum is not only bad for tourism, it also disrupts ecosystems by providing massive amounts of food for many marine species, upsetting the balance of those systems.