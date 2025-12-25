© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Environmentally-friendly cement

By Randy Simon
Published December 25, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Jacob W. Frank (National Park Service)
/
Flickr

Concrete is the most abundant manufactured material in the world. It is primarily composed of water, cement, and aggregate (sand and gravel.) Cement manufacturing is responsible for about 8% of the world’s total CO2 emissions, primarily a result of the chemical reaction of heating limestone and the combustion of fossil fuels used to provide the heat.

A startup company spun off from the University of Wisconsin- Madison has developed a durable, inexpensive, and environmentally-friendly building material made from two harmful pollutants. The company, called Alithic, uses chemical reactions to pull carbon dioxide from the air and then mix it with industrial wastes like coal ash. A fan sucks air into a special cooling tower where it passes over an alkaline solution of sodium hydroxide, which reacts with carbon dioxide. The resultant solution is mixed with the coal ash forming a carbonate and releasing sodium hydroxide. The carbonate mineral product (known as supplementary cementitious material or SCM) can be substituted for traditional Portland cement for making concrete.

The process locks away carbon dioxide to produce a product that is cheaper and, in some cases, stronger than traditional cement. The coal ash Alithic uses comes from a local landfill. The company is also testing other waste streams from places like blast furnaces that contain useful materials like calcium and magnesium. So, the Alithic process removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, cleans up an environmental mess, and produces a viable substitute for traditional cement.

The Alithic material is being shipped to a number of ready-mix concrete plants, where potential customers are testing its binding properties.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentCementTechnologyPollution
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Satellite pollution
    Randy Simon
    Ten years ago, there were about 1,200 satellites in orbit around the earth. Now there are about 12,000 and the numbers are growing rapidly. Starlink alone has 9,000 satellites in its communications swarm and may in a few years have as many as 42,000. By 2040, there may be more than 100,000 active satellites circling Earth.
  • Earth Wise
    Trouble for lemurs
    Randy Simon
    Lemurs are small social primates with pointed snouts, large eyes, and a long tail. These charismatic creatures are a favorite of children. There are about 100 living species and all of them live on the large island of Madagascar. Lemurs’ ancestors are thought to have originated in Africa and crossed the Mozambique Channel to Madagascar over 60 million years ago. Over time, they evolved into a large number of species.
  • Earth Wise
    Mountains are warming faster than lowlands
    Randy Simon
    According to a new study, mountains around the world are warming faster than surrounding lowlands. The increased heat at higher elevations is melting glaciers and reducing snowfall. This threatens a vital source of fresh water for more than a billion people.