© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Mountains are warming faster than lowlands

By Randy Simon
Published December 22, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Kate Ewing
/
Flickr

According to a new study, mountains around the world are warming faster than surrounding lowlands. The increased heat at higher elevations is melting glaciers and reducing snowfall. This threatens a vital source of fresh water for more than a billion people.

Researchers from the University of Portsmouth in the UK analyzed data on shifting temperature, rainfall, and snowfall in mountain ranges across the globe from 1980 to 2020. They found that mountains are warming at a rate of .4 degrees Fahrenheit per century faster than lowlands. As alpine areas heat up, snowfall turns to rain, and rain becomes more erratic.

The rapid warming in mountain regions is similar to the changes in the Arctic, which is heating up four times faster than the rest of the world. In both cases, the loss of snow, which reflects sunlight, intensifies warming.

Warmer weather in alpine regions threatens the stores of fresh water held in glaciers and snowpack. This water flows downslope during the spring and summer as the ice melts. In particular, the Himalayas, which are a critical water source for India, China, and Southeast Asia, are losing ice faster than what was previously thought.

More intense mountain rainfall also raises the risk of flooding. This past summer, record rains in the Himalayas led to deadly floods across Pakistan, killing thousands of people and destroying as much as half of the summer harvest.

Mountain warming is affecting animals as well. As temperatures rise, trees and animals are moving higher up the mountains, seeking cooler conditions. Eventually, they will run out of mountain and have nowhere left to go. Alpine wildlife could be fundamentally changed.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentMountainsGlobal WarmingPrecipitation
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    A small victory for renewable energy
    Randy Simon
    The Trump administration broadly opposes renewable energy. The so-called Big Beautiful Bill gutted green energy subsidies and the administration has been systematically cutting back on clean energy programs including essentially bringing American offshore wind energy development to a halt. Their overall policy position is that climate change is not a serious problem and that fossil fuels are the way to go.
  • Earth Wise
    Australia’s giant pumped hydro project
    Randy Simon
    The Snowy 2.0 Pumped Storage Power Station – simply known as Snowy 2.0 – is a giant power generation project in Australia that is designed to supply 2.2 gigawatts of capacity and 350,000 megawatt-hours of large-scale energy storage to the national electricity market. The massive storage capacity will enable the introduction of more wind and solar generation by acting like a giant battery.
  • Earth Wise
    From a carbon sink to a carbon source
    Randy Simon
    Africa’s forests were once among the world’s largest carbon sinks, absorbing roughly 20% of all the carbon dioxide captured by plants. For centuries, the continent’s rainforests and woodlands helped regulate the planet’s climate, acting as a vital buffer against global warming.