Lemurs are small social primates with pointed snouts, large eyes, and a long tail. These charismatic creatures are a favorite of children. There are about 100 living species and all of them live on the large island of Madagascar. Lemurs’ ancestors are thought to have originated in Africa and crossed the Mozambique Channel to Madagascar over 60 million years ago. Over time, they evolved into a large number of species.

Once humans arrived on the island about 2,000 years ago, more than a dozen species of so-called giant lemurs larger than those living today became extinct. Many lemur species remain endangered due to habitat loss and hunting. The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers lemurs to be the world’s most endangered mammals. As of 2013, up to 90% of all lemur species confront the threat of extinction over the next 20 to 25 years.

At present, lemurs face a growing threat: Madagascar city-dwellers with cash to spare love to eat them. A survey conducted over the past four years found that more than 10,000 lemurs were sold for use in pricey dishes across 17 cities. Madagascar outlawed lemur hunting more than 60 years ago, but subsistence hunting has endured.

However, consuming the endangered animals is considered a special treat or sometimes done for unproven medicinal benefits. A survey of buyers and sellers of lemur meat found that they were aware of the illegality of the trade and feared getting caught. However, they remain motivated for various reasons, especially economic ones. It all spells trouble for lemurs.