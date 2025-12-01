© 2025
Earth Wise
The climate cost of cleaning water

By Randy Simon
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Paul VanDerWerf
/
Flickr

Wastewater treatment plants in the U.S. clean trillions of gallons of water each year. Whatever water gets drained down sinks or flushed down toilets goes through these plants to be rendered clean enough to return to the environment.

A study by researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign analyzed data from more than 15,000 wastewater treatment facilities – the great majority of all such facilities in the country – to understand the climate costs associated with all this cleaning.

The study estimates that American wastewater treatment plants emit the equivalent of over 50 million tons of carbon dioxide each year. This is expressed as CO2 equivalents because in fact the majority of emissions are in the form of methane and nitrous oxide, which are both powerful greenhouse gases.

Wastewater treatment plants commonly break down solids – like sewage sludge – via anaerobic digestion. Anaerobic digestors often leak, emitting methane. Treatment plants often use a process called nitrification-denitrification in order to limit the amount of excess nitrogen getting into bodies of water. That process releases nitrous oxide.

The study suggested ways to reduce the emissions from wastewater treatment plants including such actions as identifying and repairing leaks in anaerobic digesters and harvesting nitrogen directly from wastewater for use in products such as fertilizer.

With the world population continuing to grow and public sanitary services expanding, reducing the emissions from wastewater treatment plants is an increasingly important necessity for reaching climate targets.

Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Mosquitoes in Iceland
    Randy Simon
    There are over 3,500 species of mosquitoes. It’s nearly impossible to estimate how many individual mosquitoes there are worldwide. Estimates range from 110 trillion to over a quadrillion. Mosquitoes are found literally everywhere on Earth with only two exceptions: Antarctica and Iceland. Except now they have been sighted in Iceland.
  • Earth Wise
    A devastating fire season in the Amazon
    Randy Simon
    Hotter and drier conditions driven by climate change are leading to an increasing number of wildfires in North America and around the world. These fires are growing larger and burning longer, spreading into biodiversity-rich regions once considered too wet and humid to sustain them.
  • Earth Wise
    The last coal power in New England
    Randy Simon
    The Merrimack Station, located in Bow, New Hampshire, officially ceased operations on September 12th. It was the last coal-fired power plant in New England.