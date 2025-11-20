© 2025
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

A devastating fire season in the Amazon

By Randy Simon
Published November 20, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Rhett Butler
/
Flickr

Hotter and drier conditions driven by climate change are leading to an increasing number of wildfires in North America and around the world. These fires are growing larger and burning longer, spreading into biodiversity-rich regions once considered too wet and humid to sustain them.

According to a new study by researchers at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, the Amazon rainforest just experienced its most devastating fire season in more than 20 years. The 2024 fires released an estimated 791 million tons of carbon dioxide (approximately the same as Germany’s annual emissions), a sevenfold increase over the average of the previous two years.

The study, which was recently published in the journal Biogeosciences, found that 8.15 million acres of the Amazon rainforest were affected by fire in 2024. The research team says the surge was fueled by extreme drought linked to climate change, along with forest fragmentation and poor land-use practices. Fire-induced forest degradation has overtaken deforestation as the primary driver of carbon emissions in the Amazon.

The research also highlights how fire-driven degradation erodes forest integrity without necessarily clearing it. As a result, degraded forests may appear intact from above, but they have lost a significant amount of their biomass and ecological function.

The researchers call for reduced fire use, stronger forest protection measures, greater support for Indigenous and local stewardship, and expanded funding to address both forest degradation and deforestation.

Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentAmazon RainforestWildfiresForest Degradation
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    The last coal power in New England
    Randy Simon
    The Merrimack Station, located in Bow, New Hampshire, officially ceased operations on September 12th. It was the last coal-fired power plant in New England.
  • Earth Wise
    The carbon “hoofprint” of cities
    Randy Simon
    What we eat has a profound impact on the planet. According to a new study led by scientists from the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota, our dietary choices - and where we make them - strongly influence our contribution to climate change. The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature Climate Change, found meat consumption in the U.S. generates a massive and often overlooked source of greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Earth Wise
    Less scrutiny for toxic chemicals
    Randy Simon
    The Environmental Protection Agency under the Trump administration has proposed a new rule that would dramatically weaken safety reviews for some of the most toxic chemicals that are already on the market.