 Vassar College President Talks About Opening Colleges Safely During COVID-19 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Vassar College President Talks About Opening Colleges Safely During COVID-19

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley
    Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley
    Courtesy of Vassar College

There is new research just published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Open Network about the safety of reopening colleges during COVID-19. Vassar College President Dr. Elizabeth Bradley, who is also a global health expert, wrote an opening editorial to the study. She spoke with WAMC’s Allison Dunne, who is based at WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau at Vassar.

Bradley, founder of the Yale Global Health Leadership Institute, took the helm at Poughkeepsie-based Vassar College in 2017. Prior to her work at Yale, Bradley was an administrator at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The Yale School of Public Health led the study published in JAMA Open Network. Two of the study’s findings surprised investigators. One is that it is possible to screen for COVID-19 too frequently, overwhelming isolation facilities with false positive results, generating unnecessary expenditures, fueling anxiety, and undermining confidence in the ability of the university to keep its students safe. This is according to senior study author Rochelle Walensky, who is chief of the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Division of Infectious Diseases and professor at Harvard Medical School. Second, the frequency of screening is more important than the accuracy of the test. Testing every two days, say the study’s authors, even with a low-quality test will avert more infections than weekly testing with a higher-quality alternative. Bradley talks about her published commentary on the study.

Dr. Elizabeth Bradley is president of Vassar College and a global health expert. A link to her editorial in JAMA can be found here.

Tags: 
Vassar College
Elizabeth Bradley
COVID-19

Related Content

Vassar College Lays Out Fall Semester Plans

By Allison Dunne Jul 3, 2020
Courtesy of Vassar College

A private college in Dutchess County, New York, is one of the latest schools to announce its blueprint for the fall semester amid COVID-19. 

Vassar Professor Says Positive Emotions Will Help With Resiliency In COVID-19 Crisis

By Allison Dunne Apr 21, 2020
Dr. Michele Tugade, Psychological Science professor and director of the Affective Science Laboratory at Vassar College
Courtesy of Dr. Michele Tugade/Vassar College

Dr. Michele Tugade’s research focuses on the function of positive emotions in the coping process. She says humans are well equipped with internal tools, readily available to help us be resilient and overcome the stresses and anxieties caused by the global COVID-19 crisis. Tugade is a professor in the Department of Psychological Science at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, where she directs the Affective Science Laboratory, investigating the science of emotions, coping and resilience. She spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne.

Vassar Professor Details PPE Donations From Families In China

By Allison Dunne Apr 20, 2020
Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley (left) and Professor of Chinese and Japanese Peipei Qiu inspect some of the packages of PPE that arrived from China.
Courtesy of Rosaleen Cardillo and Jim Kelly, Vassar College

A number of families in China banded together and donated personal protective equipment to Vassar College during the COVID-19 pandemic. The PPE has gone to students on the Poughkeepsie campus who could not go home, as well as employees. The majority of the PPE, though, has been donated to local hospitals and first responders. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with a Vassar professor who worked with the families in China.

"Every Day I Write The Book: Notes on Style" By Amitava Kumar

By Mar 30, 2020
Book cover for "Every Day I Write The Book"

Amitava Kumar's "Every Day I Write the Book" features interviews with an array of writers whose distinct work offers inspiring examples for students and academics alike, the book's pages are full of practical advice about everything from how to write criticism to making use of a kitchen timer.

Amitava Kumar is Helen D. Lockwood Professor of English at Vassar College and the author of numerous books, including "Lunch with a Bigot;" "A Matter of Rats;" "Nobody Does the Right Thing," and "Immigrant, Montana: A Novel."

Vassar College Uncovers Images Of Students In Blackface

By Mar 3, 2020
Vassar College

Vassar College says it has uncovered images of its students and others in the New York college’s community in blackface, redface and yellowface. In a letter to students, Vassar President Elizabeth Bradley says the images from about a century ago were uncovered as the Poughkeepsie school digitizes its archives and special collections.

Saratoga Hospital Team: Pooled COVID Testing Can Benefit Hospitals Nationwide

By 2 hours ago
Mont Pleasant Middle School COVID-19 Testing Site
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Hospitals nationwide are experiencing shortages of materials used in coronavirus testing. A medical team at Saratoga Hospital is now sharing its "pooled COVID-19 testing" method.

New Troy Outbreak Is Latest Capital Region COVID Concern

By Jul 31, 2020
WAMC composite image by Dave Lucas

The Capital Region still is still feeling the impact of COVID-19 with two seperate outbreaks causing concern.
 

In COVID Spread And Impact, Experts Find Race Is A Major Factor

By Jul 30, 2020
Medical professionals take oral swabs to test for COVID-19 infections in New Rochelle, New York, March 14, 2020. Drive-thru sample collection sites have been set up as part of New York’s response to COVID-19.
U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden

Communities of color have traditionally faced disproportionate challenges, including air and noise pollution, lower incomes, and limited access to healthy food and medical care. Experts say the coronavirus pandemic has magnified all of these challenges.