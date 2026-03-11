Hudson Valley News

-
The magnitude 2.3 quake, with an epicenter in Sleepy Hollow, occurred at 10:17 a.m. at a depth of 7.4 kilometers.
-
Fay Mohamed died on Feb. 25 from injuries sustained in January.
-
Voters in New York’s 19th Congressional District witnessed a debate between Republican Representative Marc Molinaro and Democratic challenger Josh Riley Thursday night.
-
A new analysis of research conducted by AARP New York finds family caregivers in the Mid-Hudson Valley are stressed and believe the state should do more to help older adults remain in their homes.
-
A round of late-summer thunderstorms overnight impacted several upstate New York communities.
-
A political battle is continuing in Ulster County.
-
Cleanup efforts are under way after heavy rains caused damaging floods in large parts of the Northeast on Sunday.
-
Intense rain Sunday led to road closures, power outages and emergency responses throughout the WAMC listening area.
-
Tuesday’s Democratic primary in the Ulster County town of Woodstock pits a town councilman against the sitting town supervisor.
-
Local preservationists in Greene and Columbia counties are trying to beat the clock and save the iconic Hudson-Athens Lighthouse from collapsing into the Hudson River.
-
This month's Democratic Party primary pits challenger Frank Waters against two-term Kingston Mayor Steve Noble.
-
Congressmen Pat Ryan and Marc Molinaro, former electoral opponents, are part of a bipartisan effort to revise the Health Care Fairness for Military Families Act.