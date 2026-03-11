Capital Region News

Pat Bradley / WAMC

Last month, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced that the county was seeking partners to help develop the site of a former McDonald’s on South Pearl Street into a terminal that would serve regional carriers like Greyhound, Adirondack Trailways and Peter Pan. But District 6 Albany County Legislator Dannielle Hille is now calling for a thoughtful community review of the proposal. She discussed her concerns with WAMC's Andrew Waite.