Capital Region News

-
The move comes after multiple review board members have resigned in recent months. It has only held a single meeting so far this year due to a lack of quorum.
-
Last month, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced that the county was seeking partners to help develop the site of a former McDonald’s on South Pearl Street into a terminal that would serve regional carriers like Greyhound, Adirondack Trailways and Peter Pan. But District 6 Albany County Legislator Dannielle Hille is now calling for a thoughtful community review of the proposal. She discussed her concerns with WAMC's Andrew Waite.
-
Rensselaer County Legislators are pushing back against a move by County Executive Steve McLaughlin regarding department head attendance.
-
The La Salle Institute and the city of Troy are hosting a traveling exhibit honoring Vietnam-era servicemembers.
-
The Capital District Transportation Authority has welcomed its new CEO aboard.
-
A church in Albany is getting a new lease on life as a community hub.
-
Albany residents will go to the polls next week to vote on the city school district budget and a spending plan for local libraries.
-
The Albany County legislature this week passed a resolution to extend an $8,000 pay raise to its Deputy Chair. The move is raising eyebrows from minority Republicans .
-
More than 1,100 health care professionals employed at St. Clare’s Hospital lost some or all of their retirement savings when the hospital's pension fund dried up. Now, they’ll get their day in court.
-
With the Democratic primary a little more than a month away, an Albany mayoral candidate scored an endorsement from the former longtime mayor Wednesday.
-
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Rensselaer Monday, calling on New Yorkers and all Americans to protect the federal food program SNAP.
-
The ongoing staffing dispute between unionized nurses and Albany Medical Center is drawing attention from New York state lawmakers.