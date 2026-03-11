© 2026
Capital Region News

  • Anyone with information about Tuesday evening's shooting is asked to contact Albany Police. Tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
    Albany mayor appoints new police review board member
    Aaron Shellow-Lavine
    The move comes after multiple review board members have resigned in recent months. It has only held a single meeting so far this year due to a lack of quorum.
  • Greyhound drops off passengers at former Mountain Mart bus stop
    County legislator calls for yellow light on Albany bus terminal
    Andrew Waite
    Last month, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced that the county was seeking partners to help develop the site of a former McDonald’s on South Pearl Street into a terminal that would serve regional carriers like Greyhound, Adirondack Trailways and Peter Pan. But District 6 Albany County Legislator Dannielle Hille is now calling for a thoughtful community review of the proposal. She discussed her concerns with WAMC's Andrew Waite.