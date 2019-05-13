VA Secretary Discusses Mission Act, Veteran Suicide, Sexual Assault

A new program to provide coffee and coffee supplies to local veterans is taking off in the Capital Region.

The Office of Albany County District Attorney David Soares is rolling out "Joe for G.I.'s," collecting ground coffee for local veterans.

"For the month of November we're asking the public to donate coffee or any other materials related to coffee, stirrers, filters, creamers, donate those materials to us, the district attorney's office, we have several locations all throughout the county. We will be providing the coffee to our local V.A."