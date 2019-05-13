Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

VA Secretary Discusses Mission Act, Veteran Suicide, Sexual Assault

By 35 minutes ago

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie
Credit Department of Veterans Affairs

Air Force Reserve Colonel Robert Wilkie has been the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs since July 2018. Comprised of three branches, the VA oversees the nation’s largest integrated healthcare system — with 1,250 facilities serving more than nine million enrolled veterans. The agency was thrust into the headlines a few years ago for long patient wait times at its medical centers and a culture that discouraged whistleblowers. 

Secretary Wilkie spoke with WAMC’s Jim Levulis about how the VA has responded to those issues.

Tags: 
Department of Veterans Affairs
Robert Wilkie
Veterans Health Care

Related Content

NY Rep Asks For MOU Approval For Hospital At West Point

By Allison Dunne Apr 6, 2019
Courtesy of Keller Army Community Hospital

A New York congressman is asking the Army surgeon general to authorize an agreement involving the Keller Army Community Hospital at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Elected Officials Fire Off Letters After Feds Cut Funding To A Veterans Program

By Allison Dunne Sep 19, 2017

The federal government recently informed a housing organization in Dutchess County that it will cut funding for a program that serves homeless veterans by the end of September. The surprise announcement is prompting local officials to band together for a solution. On Tuesday, two members of Congress from New York asked the Department of Veterans Affairs secretary to reverse the decision.

VA To Host Town Hall In Pittsfield

By JD Allen Jun 22, 2017

The Department of Veterans Affairs will host a town hall in Pittsfield tonight. 

NY Congressman Aims To Reform Veterans Affairs' Job Program

By Allison Dunne Jan 16, 2015
U.S. Army

A New York congressman is sponsoring a bipartisan bill to reform the veterans employment program.

'Joe For G.I.'s' Program Underway

By Nov 12, 2014

A new program to provide coffee and coffee supplies to local veterans is taking off in the Capital Region.

The Office of Albany County District Attorney David Soares is rolling out "Joe for G.I.'s," collecting ground coffee for local veterans.

"For the month of November we're asking the public to donate coffee or any other materials related to coffee, stirrers, filters, creamers, donate those materials to us, the district attorney's office, we have several locations all throughout the county. We will be providing the coffee to our local V.A."