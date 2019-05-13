VA Secretary Discusses Mission Act, Veteran Suicide, Sexual Assault

Air Force Reserve Colonel Robert Wilkie has been the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs since July 2018. Comprised of three branches, the VA oversees the nation’s largest integrated healthcare system — with 1,250 facilities serving more than nine million enrolled veterans. The agency was thrust into the headlines a few years ago for long patient wait times at its medical centers and a culture that discouraged whistleblowers.
Secretary Wilkie spoke with WAMC’s Jim Levulis about how the VA has responded to those issues.