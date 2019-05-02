Related Program: 
The Roundtable

A Memoir Of Loss, Courage And A Girl Saved By Bees

By 1 hour ago

Meredith May recalls the first time a honeybee crawled on her arm. She was five years old, her parents had recently split and suddenly she found herself in the care of her grandfather, an eccentric beekeeper who made honey in a rusty old military bus in the yard. That first close encounter was at once terrifying and exhilarating for May, and in that moment she discovered that everything she needed to know about life and family was right before her eyes, in the secret world of bees.

The bees became a guiding force in May’s life, teaching her about family and community, loyalty and survival and the unequivocal relationship between a mother and her child. Part memoir, part beekeeping odyssey, "The Honey Bus" is a story about finding home in the most unusual of places, and how a tiny, little-understood insect could save a life.

Meredith May is an award-winning journalist and fifth-generation beekeeper.

Tags: 
meredith may
memoir
bees
family
mother
beekeeping
honeybee
grandfather
grandmother
brother
Bus
insect
loss
grief
courage
life

Related Content

Hudson Hall Presents Nora Burns' "David's Friend"

By Apr 24, 2019
photo of Nora Burns performing "David's Friend"
Eric McNatt (the projected image is by Patrick McMullan)

On Saturday, April 27 Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York will present Nora Burns in a performance of her one-woman show "David's Friend," written and performed by Nora Burns with direction by Adrienne Truscott, dramaturgy by Lucy Sexton, and visual collaboration by Len Whitney, and featuring Billy Hough.

The show is about a crazy friendship in 1980s New York City. The one-woman show is a comic odyssey about cruising, disco, drag queens, strippers, sex, love, loss, and AIDS, told with music, videos, costumes, characters, tall tales and torrid truths.

"The Twice-Born: Life And Death On The Ganges" By Aatish Taseer

By Apr 22, 2019
Book Cover for "The Twice Born" by Aatish Taseer

Author Aatish Taseer was born in the UK, the son of prominent Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and Pakistani politician, Salmaan Taseer. For his new book, "The Twice Born: Life and Death on the Ganges," Taseer traveled to Benares, the spiritual home of Hinduism for an up-close look at what the caste system means in India today.

Taseer says caste, the social and religious hierarchy of Hinduism, can have profound impacts on the trajectory of a person's life and governs any number of social interactions. It remains resilient in modern India, and Taseer considers its link to the rise of the Hindu nationalism.

The Book Show #1601 - Sarah McColl

By Mar 26, 2019
Sarah McColl author photo and book cover for "Joy Enough"

Mining the dual losses of both her young marriage and her beloved mother, debut author Sarah McColl confronts her identity as a woman, walking lightly in the footsteps of the woman who came before her and clinging fast to the joy she left behind. Her new book is: “Joy Enough: A Memoir.”

The White Hart Speaker Series Presents Dani Shapiro 3/19

By Mar 18, 2019
Book cover - Inheritance

In the spring of 2016, through a genealogy website to which she had whimsically submitted her DNA for analysis, Dani Shapiro received the stunning news that her father was not her biological father. She woke up one morning and her entire history crumbled beneath her.

Inheritance is a book about secrets: secrets within families, kept out of shame or self-protectiveness; secrets we keep from one another in the name of love. It is the story of a woman's urgent quest to unlock the story of her own identity, a story that has been scrupulously hidden from her for more than fifty years, years she had spent writing brilliantly, and compulsively, on themes of identity and family history.

Dani Shapiro is the author of the memoirs "Hourglass," "Still Writing," "Devotion," and "Slow Motion" and five novels including "Black & White" and "Family History." She will be part of Oblong Books and Music White Hart Speaker Series on March 19 at 6 p.m.