 Food Friday: Berkshire Mtn. Distillers 3/18/21
Vox Pop

Food Friday: Berkshire Mtn. Distillers 3/18/21

  • Small liquor bottles from Berkshire Mtn Distillers
    Pictured are the drinks sampled and discussed on today's show.
    Jackie Orchard / WAMC

Today on the show, we welcome Chris Weld, founder and proprietor of Berkshire Mountain Distillers! He is here to talk beer, whiskey, bourbon – and whatever else with us! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Founded in 2007, Berkshire Mountain Distillers is available in 19 states and has grown to include a wide range of spirits such as Ice Glen Vodka, Greylock Gin, Ethereal Gin, Ragged Mountain Rum, Berkshire Bourbon and New England Corn Whiskey.

Chris Weld is fully involved at the distillery and his current role as proprietor and distiller combines his passions of farming, chemistry and construction.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org.

Food Friday
berkshire mountain distillers

Berkshire Mountain Distillers: Cocktails and Botanicals

By & Aug 31, 2018
Berkshire Mountain Distillers set-up in the front office of WAMC

Berkshire Mountain Distillers was established in 2007 and has created a line of award-winning artisanal spirits including Greylock Gin, Ethereal Gins, Ragged Mountain Rum, Ice Glen Vodka, Berkshire Bourbon and New England Corn Whiskey. All products are handcrafted in small batches in Great Barrington, Massachusetts at the Berkshire’s first legal distillery since prohibition.

BMD is one of the founding members of the craft distiller movement and is embraced by several of the nation’s leading mixologists.

As we head into the holiday weekend and begin to catch a glimpse of summer in the rearview mirror, BMD Founder, Owner and Distiller Chris Weld joins us to talk about Berkshire Mountain Distillers, and fall cocktails and botanicals.

Holiday Cocktails With Berkshire Mountain Distillers

By Dec 21, 2017
Berkshire Mountain Distillers logo

You can make your spirits (the alcoholic kind) brighter with some imagination and dazzling drink recipes, including martinis, punches, eggnog, and so many more seasonal favorites.

Chris Weld from Berkshire Mountain Distillers is here to tell us how to make some awesome cocktails for the Holidays.

Established in 2007, Berkshire Mountain Distillers (BMD) has created a line of award-winning artisanal spirits including Ethereal Gins, Ragged Mountain Rum, Ice Glen Vodka, Berkshire Bourbon and New England Corn Whiskey.

Gov. Baker Experiences Craft Industry At Berkshire Mountain Distillers

By Aug 30, 2016
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, right, with Berkshire Mountain Distillers CEO Chris Weld in Sheffield.
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Craft is finding its way into many beverage industries nowadays…and also into some bottles. And a Berkshire business is looking to drink up the benefits.

Berkshire Mountain Distillers And Harvest Spirits

By Apr 29, 2016
Chris Weld and Derek Grout in studio A

Craft distilling provides jobs to the agricultural, tourism and beverage industries – they also provide Federal and state tax revenue. Both New York and Massachusetts have distiller guilds, which serve to promote local spirits, interface with government and coordinate legislative goals.

We are joined today by two prominent and impressive distilleries in our region.

Berkshire Mountain Distillers was established in 2007 and has created a line of award-winning artisanal spirits including Greylock Gin, Ethereal Gins, Ragged Mountain Rum, Ice Glen Vodka, Berkshire Bourbon and New England Corn Whiskey, currently available in 19 different states. All products are handcrafted in small batches in Great Barrington, Massachusetts at the Berkshire’s first legal distillery since prohibition.

Harvest Spirits Farm Distillery was founded in 2008 on a third generation apple farm in Valatie, New York. Their Core Vodka, Cornelius Applejack, John Henry Single Malt Whiskey, Black Raspberry Core Vodka, Cornelius Cherry Applejack, Cornelius Peach Applejack, and Rare Pear Brandy are all made 100 gallons at a time in their German copper pot still.

Chris Weld of Berkshire Mountain Distillers and Derek Grout of Harvest Spirits join us.