Food Friday: Berkshire Mtn. Distillers 3/18/21

Today on the show, we welcome Chris Weld, founder and proprietor of Berkshire Mountain Distillers! He is here to talk beer, whiskey, bourbon – and whatever else with us! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Founded in 2007, Berkshire Mountain Distillers is available in 19 states and has grown to include a wide range of spirits such as Ice Glen Vodka, Greylock Gin, Ethereal Gin, Ragged Mountain Rum, Berkshire Bourbon and New England Corn Whiskey.

Chris Weld is fully involved at the distillery and his current role as proprietor and distiller combines his passions of farming, chemistry and construction.

