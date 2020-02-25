Cohoes Mayor Meets With Norlite Over Incineration Concerns

Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler met with officials from Norlite Tuesday after a federal lawsuit filed last week claimed the company’s facility incinerated PFAS-based substances.

"I think I speak for everybody when I say we have a lot more questions than answers at this point," Keeler told reporters after the meeting. "But, what we did learn today that for some period in 2018 and a period in 2019, Norlite confirmed that they were burning the firefighting foam."

Last week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation told WAMC it was reviewing all permitting and regulatory requirements to ensure the facility can store and process Department of Defense firefighting foam.

This story will be updated.