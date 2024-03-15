© 2024
Vox Pop

Food Friday: Flour Hour with Amy Halloran 3/15/24

Published March 15, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

There is no reason to beware this Ides of March edition of Food Friday! Amy Halloran is back to talk grain, flour and baking. What's so scary about that? WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Amy Halloran is a writer, teacher and baker. She is also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."

Vox Pop Food FridayflourgrainAmy Halloran
