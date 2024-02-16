Food Friday 2/16/24: "The View From My Kitchen Window" with Julie Gale

We welcome author and educator Julie Gale. Julie has just published a memoir entitled, The View from My Kitchen Window. It chronicles her life through the stories and recipes of the family and friends who raised her. Call and share your favorite food memories. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Courtesy of Julie Gale

Julie Gale opened At the Kitchen Table Cooking School in 2001. She has taught cooking at The Different Drummer, as a guest at Williams College, at Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School and at The Chef Shop in Great Barrington. She was the retreat Chef at the Won Dharma Center in Hudson.

Julie received a Master’s in Social Work from Yeshiva University in 1981 and had a private practice in Westchester advising parents through the Special Education system until moving to Columbia County. She lives in Hillsdale, New York with her husband and together they have four grown children who live in Hudson, Nashville, Boulder and London.