Food Friday 2/16/24: "The View From My Kitchen Window" with Julie Gale
We welcome author and educator Julie Gale. Julie has just published a memoir entitled, The View from My Kitchen Window. It chronicles her life through the stories and recipes of the family and friends who raised her. Call and share your favorite food memories. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Julie Gale opened At the Kitchen Table Cooking School in 2001. She has taught cooking at The Different Drummer, as a guest at Williams College, at Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School and at The Chef Shop in Great Barrington. She was the retreat Chef at the Won Dharma Center in Hudson.
Julie received a Master’s in Social Work from Yeshiva University in 1981 and had a private practice in Westchester advising parents through the Special Education system until moving to Columbia County. She lives in Hillsdale, New York with her husband and together they have four grown children who live in Hudson, Nashville, Boulder and London.
Julie has just published a memoir entitled, The View from My Kitchen Window , which contains 110 recipes representing the food of the times from the 1960's to the present day. The book is a memoir of her life through the stories and recipes of the family and friends who raised her. Many of the recipes are family heirlooms that were gathered from hand-written scraps of paper. The stories center on the delicious food prepared and the characters who cooked them. The book has received an Editor's pick from BookLife Reviews and a 5 Star review from Reader Views.