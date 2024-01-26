Food Friday 1/26/24: Beating the winter blues with Chef Ric Orlando

WAMC Chef Ric Orlando

Food Friday fave Chef Ric Orlando returns. He'll share some culinary ideas to help you shake the winter doldrums from your dinner table. Give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. You may also email us at voxpop@wamc.org. Ray Graf hosts.

Ric Orlando is the owner of the Ric-Ter Scale Brand, makers of "Ric Orlando’s Best" line of Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce and Custom Spice Rubs including the legendary Purple Haze Psychedelic Hot Sauce.

Ric is a chef/instructor for not-for-profits in the Capitol Region and Kingston area. He writes a monthly column in Santé Food and Wine Magazine. And he hosts monthly pop up dinners all over the region

Ric Orlando hosts small groups small groups on immersive food, farm, wine and culture tours of Sicily and New Orleans.