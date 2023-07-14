Food Friday 7/14/23: Seafood with Dominick Purnomo and Ian O'Leary

We learn the keys to preparing delicious and memorable seafood dishes with Dominick Purnomo and Chef Ian O’Leary. And we get a sneak preview of the Day Line restaurant which will be located on the roof of the soon to open James Newbury Hotel in Coxsackie. Call with your seafood question, tip or recipe. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Ian O'Leary serves as Executive Chef with the Dominick Purnomo Restaurant Group. Previously, O’Leary was chef for The City Beer Hall and C.H. Evans Brewing Albany Pump Station. He has also run the daily kitchen operations at the New World Bistro Bar and The Gingerman. Ian has garnered widespread acclaim for his delicious culinary creations and leadership in the industry. Chef O’Leary will bring his scrumptious dishes and creative flair as Executive Chef to the Day Line restaurant.

Courtesy of the Dominick Purnomo Restaurant Group Dominick Purnomo

Dominick Purnomo is the owner of the Dominick Purnomo Restaurant Group. He grew up in his family’s restaurant working alongside his parents at an early age before going on to State University of New York at Morrisville to pursue a degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management.

Dominick was a national finalist for the Best Young Sommelier

Competition and has been nominated for a James Beard Award for his wine program on three occasions. His wine list has been praised by Wine Spectator since 2004 as a Best of Award of Excellence winner and has recently been named one of the 300 greatest wine lists in the world, receiving the 3 star award from The World of Fine Wine. Under Dominick's direction, Yono’s was named one of the Top 100 restaurants in America by OpenTable for two consecutive years. And in 2022, Purnomo was named one of 5 finalists for Sommelier/ Wine Director of the year.

Dominick Purnomo currently sits on the Board of Directors of the New York State Restaurant Association, The New York Wine & Grape Foundation and the Palace Performing Arts Center. He is a member of the Society of Fellows at the Culinary Institute of America, the American Sommelier Association, the Chevalier du Tastevin, and a founding board member of the Albany Food & Wine Festival which has raised almost $2,000,000 to fund the arts in the city of Albany. In 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Purnomo to a seat on the Albany Center Convention Authority.