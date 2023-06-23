Food Friday 6/23/23: Aneesa Waheed

We welcome back one of our favorite guests, Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen. Aneesa is an entrepreneur, world traveler, author, and an expert in Moroccan cooking. She'll talk about her latest culinary endeavors and take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Rockridge Press / Easy Moroccan Cookbook

Aneesa Waheed owns and operates Tara Kitchen in Schenectady, Troy and Guilderland, New York, and Wildwood, New Jersey. Here newest location in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood is already garnering rave reviews.

Aneesa is the author of "Easy Moroccan Cookbook," which explores traditional cuisine from across the country's diverse regions and try creative dishes that use Moroccan flavors in exciting and inventive ways. It features beginner-friendly guidance and simple recipes you'll need for success, beginning with an overview of Moroccan cuisine and culture, and offers tips for sourcing Moroccan staple ingredients.

More about Aneesa Waheed (from tarakitchen.com)

Her mastery of sweet and savory flavors and inventive take on Moroccan cuisine has brought her considerable acclaim: She’s earned 40 Under 40, Rising Star Chef, Women who mean Business Award etc. and has been featured in several Food TV Network shows including Beat Bobby Flay, Kitchen Crash and Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games.