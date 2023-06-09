© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Food Friday 6/9/23: Good stuff from the ground with Jennifer Clair

Published June 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC
/

Jennifer Clair, founder of Home Cooking New York, returns to Food Friday to talk about the local food chain and all the delicious things that grow in the ground. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Jennifer Clair
Home Cooking New York
/
Jennifer Clair

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.

Jennifer Clair launched Home Cooking New York in 2002. Before that, she was a Recipe Editor for The Wall Street Journal and a Food Editor at Martha Stewart Living, where she developed cookbooks and managed the Cooking & Entertaining department of marthastewart.com. She graduated from Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School in 1998 after receiving a full James Beard Foundation scholarship. Jennifer is also the author of Six Basic Cooking Techniques: Culinary Essentials for the Home Cook (2018) based on the school’s most popular cooking class, and the host of the cooking podcast, Kitchen Radio.

Tags
Vox Pop Food Friday
Related Content
  • Charcoal grill
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 5/19/23: Grilling with Bruce and Mark
    Food Friday faves Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are back. This time they turn their attention to cooking in the great outdoors. Whether you use gas or charcoal, they have recipes to share and great ideas for keeping your grill in tip top condition.
  • Vox Pop
    Food Friday 5/12/23: Jasper Alexander
    Chef Jasper Alexander has long been famous for serving up delicious fried chicken and other southern favorites at Hattie’s Restaurant in Saratoga Spring. Jasper now serves as Director of Hospitality for Business For Good. We'll learn about this exciting venture... and of course we'll talk about his award winning recipes. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Fried chicken on a serving plate at Allie B's Cozy Kitchen
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 5/5/23: Soul Food with Kizzy Williams-Francisco
    We welcome back Kizzy Williams-Francisco of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen to discuss soul food, southern cooking, and any other kind of cooking you might have questions about! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More