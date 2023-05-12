© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 5/12/23: Jasper Alexander

Published May 12, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
food-fri-logo.png
WAMC
/

Chef Jasper Alexander has long been famous for serving up delicious fried chicken and other southern favorites at Hattie’s Restaurant in Saratoga Spring. Jasper and his wife Elizabeth now serve as Directors of Hospitality for Business For Good. We'll learn about this exciting venture... and of course we'll talk about his award winning recipes. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Jasper Alexander, head shot
Courtesy of Business For Good, BFG.org
/
Chef Jasper Alexander

Give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org.

Jasper Alexander earned his Bachelor degree with a studio Arts Major at Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA. While attending college, Jasper’s interest in cooking grew. He began to cook semi-professionally as a one-man catering company. Shortly after graduation, Jasper applied and was accepted to the Culinary Institute of America where he received an Associates Occupation Studies degree in culinary Arts.

Previously, Jasper has worked in Seattles finest houses, Restaurant Zoe, Ponti Seafood Grill and Axis Restaurants respectively.

In addition to his west coast experience Jasper has also worked in three of New York City’s most renowned restaurants: Aureole, Gotham Bar and Grill and Gramercy Tavern.

Chef Jasper is a proud member of the Business for Good family, utilizing his experience to mentor restauranteurs and oversee operations at multiple BFG eateries.

Tags
Vox Pop Food Fridayjasper alexander
Related Content
  • Ravioli being prepared by hand at Market Street Restaurant in Rhinebeck
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 4/21/22: A Taste of Rhinebeck
    For the first time since the pandemic, Taste of Rhinebeck returns on April 26. Over 25 restaurants, specialty food shops, and wine and spirits purveyors will be showing off their wares. Joining us to talk about the event are Josh Kroner, Shiwanti Widyarathna and Luciano Valdivia. Our guests will also be very happy to take your food questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Nicole Rodriguez
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 4/7/23: Healthy eating with Nicole Rodriguez
    Dietician Nicole Rodriguez is back to talk health, diet and taste! To join the conversation call 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Colorful sushi, artfully displayed on a traditional serving dish
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 3/31/23: Sushi with Michael Marcus
    We explore the wide and wonderful world of sushi with Michael Marcus of Bizen Gourmet Japanese Restaurant in Great Barrington, MA. Call in at show time. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More