Food Friday 5/12/23: Jasper Alexander

Chef Jasper Alexander has long been famous for serving up delicious fried chicken and other southern favorites at Hattie’s Restaurant in Saratoga Spring. Jasper and his wife Elizabeth now serve as Directors of Hospitality for Business For Good. We'll learn about this exciting venture... and of course we'll talk about his award winning recipes. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Courtesy of Business For Good, BFG.org / Chef Jasper Alexander

Jasper Alexander earned his Bachelor degree with a studio Arts Major at Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA. While attending college, Jasper’s interest in cooking grew. He began to cook semi-professionally as a one-man catering company. Shortly after graduation, Jasper applied and was accepted to the Culinary Institute of America where he received an Associates Occupation Studies degree in culinary Arts.

Previously, Jasper has worked in Seattles finest houses, Restaurant Zoe, Ponti Seafood Grill and Axis Restaurants respectively.

In addition to his west coast experience Jasper has also worked in three of New York City’s most renowned restaurants: Aureole, Gotham Bar and Grill and Gramercy Tavern.

Chef Jasper is a proud member of the Business for Good family, utilizing his experience to mentor restauranteurs and oversee operations at multiple BFG eateries.

