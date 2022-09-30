Food Friday 9/30/22: Garlic!

The annual Hudson Valley Garlic Fest is happening this weekend in Saugerties. In celebration, we bring you an entire show devoted to garlic.

Loel Baer / Courtesy of the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival

Tony Carlotto and Darby Weigel of Rolling Rock Salt return. And joining us for the first time are Raema Rotindo of Rockerbox Spice Company and Pat Praetorius from the Hudson Valley Garlic Fest. Call with your favorite garlic recipe. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Since 1989 the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival™ has been a fun celebration of the harvest of what garlic aficionados lovingly refer to as the ”stinking rose.” It happens October 1 and 2 at the Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex, Washington Avenue Extension, Saugerties, NY 12477.

