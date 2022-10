Best selling authors Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough return to Studio A. Bruce and Mark are the authors of dozens of cookbooks. Today they want to teach us a little about the art of writing them. Ever dream of publishing your own cookbook? The experts are here! 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Bruce and Mark's 36th cookbook, The Instant Air Fryer Bible,

is due to hit store shelves on November 7.