Food Friday 9/2/22: Pies with Ellen Gray

We welcome back Ellen "No More Mr. Nice Pie" Gray to the program. Spoiler alert: Ellen really likes pie.

Francesco Sapienza / Ellen Gray

Ellen Gray honed her pie production skills at a farm in Bucks County, PA that prided itself on farm-to-table long before it was a buzzword. More recently, Ellen spent a decade baking pies at The Able Baker in Maplewood, NJ before stepping away to focus on writing and recipe development. She is a contributor to SAVEUR magazine and Food52, among others.

You'll find Ellen dishing out "PROFESSIONAL PIEISMS AND SEASONAL SARCASM at No More Mr. Nice Pie, which is a fantastic website... even if you don't like pie!

A "Pie-Ku" from Ellen's website:

#318

Grand gestures of love

Sweet cherries from Wisconsin

​Say it with flours

Check out all of Ellen's fine "Pie-Ku" here.