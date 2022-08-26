© 2022
Vox Pop

Food Friday 8/26/22: The incredible and confusing world of fruit desserts

Published August 26, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Berry crisp
Chef Gail Sokol
/
Berry crisp from the kitchen of our guest
Chef Gail Sokol in the WAMC studio.
Jackie Orchard
/
WAMC

Chef Gail Sokol joins Ray Graf to tell him what the heck a pandowdy is.... and answer your questions about cobblers, crumbles, buckles, crisps and whatnot. 800-348-2551 is the number to call.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department.

Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.” She has her own podcast -- “Baking Radio” and hosts a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking.

Here's Gail's recipe for Mixed Berry Crisp.

Vox Pop Food FridayGail Sokol
