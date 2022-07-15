Food Friday 7/15/22: Mixing it up with Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol returns! Today Gail will teach us about mixing. She says there are about 4 mixing methods for cakes and 3 for pies and tarts. We'll discuss all the fine points of those methods and take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

_____________________

Creaming Method Chocolate Cake

Makes 2 9-inch round layers



1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups boiling water

2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), softened

2 ½ cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1. Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease, parchment, and flour two 9-inch round cake pans.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk cocoa with boiling water, mixing until smooth. Cool completely.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, and baking powder and set aside.

4. In the bowl of an electric mixer, using the paddle attachment at medium-high speed, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 1-2 minutes.

5. Add the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla. On low speed, beat in the flour mixture alternately with the cocoa mixture beginning and ending with the flour mixture.

6. Divide the batter between the two pans and bake for 40-45 minutes, until a small sharp knife inserted into the center of each cake comes out clean. Allow to cool and frost as desired.

_____________________

One-Stage Method Chocolate Cake

Makes 2 9-inch round layers



1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup canola oil

2 large eggs

1 cup buttermilk -- well shaken

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon instant espresso powder

1 cup boiling water

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease, parchment, and flour two 9-inch round cake pans.

2. Combine the sugar, brown sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix at low speed until blended.

3. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the oil, eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla. Slowly add the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients on low speed until just blended. Stop the machine and scrape around the bowl with a rubber spatula. Scrape the bottom and around the sides of the bowl to make sure that all the ingredients are blended thoroughly and there are no lumps.

4. Mix the espresso powder into the boiling water to make coffee and pour coffee into the batter. Blend well on low speed for 10 to 20 seconds.

5. The batter will be thin. Divide the batter between the two prepared cake pans.

6. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a small, sharp knife inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean. Cool until lukewarm and remove the two round layers from the pans onto wire racks to cool completely.

7. Frost as desired.